Auditors present findings to Selma city council

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The city of Selma has been riddled with financial issues. After a budget oversight, Selma laid off dozens of city workers to help compensate for it’s outstanding debt. Tuesday the city heard from auditors.
The auditors said they found signs of a real problem when it comes to the financial situation of the city. The auditors pointed out a decline in revenue and consistent expenditures. The city council and residents were told the city only has 26 operating days. The recommended amount is 90 days.
With more than 40 adjustments noted among the recommendations, a policy or procedures manual needs to be put in place. Residents they want to see change immediately.
“Our mayor and council member are supposed to be the financial people who make sure the city money is going in the proper places. It is clear there has been a break down or let down in some form," Chris Minter said.
“I wish they would put the financial statements, the audited financial statements, and even monthly statements on the internet so the citizens can know what the truth is. I still try to have hope for the city but it is getting harder,” Sylvia Smith said..
WSFA 12 News did request a copy of the 2017 audit report from the mayor’s office. We have yet to receive it.
On Tuesday the council approved the following items:
- Council voted to allow laid off workers to cash out vacation time up to 80 hours pending the funds are available.
- Council voted to reduce the mayor’s travel to $2,500. The same amount allotted to the council.
- Council voted to turn off all city cell phones except for public safety.
Council President Corey Bowie says the council does plan to hold a meeting to discuss the possibility of continuing to pay health insurance for those displaced workers.
During citizen comments, Julian McPhillips addressed the council. asking that the council reinstate Ms. Ronita Wade as Treasurer, Ms. Carneetie Ellison as Administrative Assistant for the Recreation Department, and three Selma Police Officers who were charged with making false statements related to a matter under investigation by the Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Office.
