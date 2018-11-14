Bus traveling from Huntsville crashes in Mississippi; 2 dead

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Emergency responders are working a crash in DeSoto County involving a tour bus, as reported by WAFF sister station WMC.
The bus, which left from the Huntsville area, had 46 people on the bus. Two people died in the crash.
The bus is operated by Teague. The bus picked up passengers from Ashley Furniture off Memorial Parkway in Huntsville on Wednesday morning.
Many others on board are being treated for injuries. The victims have been transported to Regional One, Methodist and Baptist hospitals.
According to the DeSoto County sheriff’s department, the tour bus overturned at I-269 and Highway 78, blocking the road.
Authorities say the road was icy at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.