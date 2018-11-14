Butler County coroner’s race almost decided

BUTLER, AL (WSFA) - Butler County voters are one step closer in knowing who their next coroner will be.
The Butler County probate judge oversaw the count of the provisional and write-in ballots Tuesday and incumbent Wayne Garlock appears to have won.
Garlock actually lost his coroner’s job of 16 years in the primary to Ollie Scott but then turned around and garnered enough write-in votes to seemingly win the race in the general election last Tuesday.
“It took a long time to do it and I think the people who were doing all the counting and I’m gratefu for what they’ve done," said Garlock.
“I’m going to take it to the Secretary of State and let them the ballot because my understanding is all write-ins have to be corrected. The panel board in there. I have no problems with them. I’m gonna let the Secretary of State determine the outcome. I’m not a sore loser as long as it was done,” said Scott.
Probate judge Steve Norman says regardless of whether Scott proceeds with his plans to challenge the count today, Garlock will be ‘certified’ the winner on Friday of this week.
Tuesday’s count lasted more than five hours.
