Families of the Year: The Treloars

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Have you ever thought there is not enough time in the day to do it all? If so, then you can relate to the Treloar family, one of this year’s families of the year nominees by the Family Guidance Center of Alabama.
The Treloars tackle busyness with teamwork.
Whether it’s cheering on their son, Ricky, at wheelchair basketball or supporting their daughter, Amy, at a gymnastics meet, Greg and Teresa Treloar won’t be far from the action.
“We are very active. We support them and be there for all their activities and events," said Greg Trelaor. “Whatever they’re doing, one of us will be there.”
Teresa teaches in the Montgomery school system. Greg is a retired Montgomery firefighter. Together, they are actively involved in their children’s lives.
We just think if you stay involved, you keep your kids out of trouble, you help guide them through the right paths, so when they become adults they’ll make the right choices." Teresa explained.
The couple’s son, Ricky, was born with Spina bifida and is paralyzed from the waist down. While he may face some challenges because of his wheelchair, he’s still just your average teen.
Ricky plays wheelchair basketball, is an Eagle Scout, an academic honor student, and a member of the marching band at his school.
“I just never let it affect me that much. I can do anything anybody else could. I just may not be able to do it in the same way.”
Sister Amy is just as active. She’s an academic honor student, gymnast, dancer and a member of the marching band, as well. She says her parents' support is important.
"They will always be there for us with all our events that we have going on. They will always be there to be proud of us.” she said.
There is no doubt this family is busy, but they’re never too busy to carve out time for what they are thankful for - time with each other.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.