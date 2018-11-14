Former Decatur pastor released to group home after murder charge

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A former Decatur pastor who was found not guilty by reason of insanity to charges of murdering his wife and attempting to murder his daughter was scheduled to be released to a group home Tuesday.
Terry Lee Greer, 59, “no longer poses a real and present threat of substantial harm to himself or others if released with conditions,” according to an order last month by Jefferson County Circuit Judge Michael Streety. The order listed 16 conditions for his release from the Alabama Department of Mental Health’s Bryce Hospital.
Greer was charged with the Jan. 10, 2013, shooting death of his wife, Lisa Greer, and with the shooting and attempted murder of his daughter, Suzanna.
Terry Greer for eight years was the pastor at First United Methodist Church in Decatur. He was assigned in June 2012 to Gardendale-Mount Vernon United Methodist Church. The shootings took place at Mount Vernon UMC’s parsonage.
