Games on? Calgary vote shakes up Olympic bid game again

CASEY WASSERMAN — Bach might be the president, but it would be difficult to find someone who wields more power in the movement than the head of the LA 2028 organizing committee. He's had a major role in shaping the new U.S. Olympic Committee, signing off on the hiring of the new CEO and CFO. Because he agreed to take the consolation prize, 2028, in what began as a contest for the 2024 Summer Games, he brokered an advantageous marketing deal with the USOC. And his blessing — and only his blessing — would be crucial to pushing Salt Lake City into the 2026 slot — a move that is currently untenable because of how it would impact the LA marketing arrangement.