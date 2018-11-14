Highland Avenue murder suspect surrenders to police

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The suspect who was wanted in connection Friday night’s homicide on Montgomery’s Highland Avenue has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Christopher Lee Dotson, 25, turned himself in to his attorney in coordination with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Wednesday, police said.
Dotson is accused of shooting 31-year-old Adam Terrell Jordan to death after a verbal altercation.
Police and Fire Medics responded to the 2700 block of Highland Avenue after receiving a report that a subject had been shot around 5:30 that evening. On scene, first responders found Jordan with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Jackson Hospital where he later died.
The investigation is ongoing.
After his arrest, Dotson was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he’s being held on a $150,000 bond.
