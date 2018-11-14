Huntsville students surprise teacher with color-correcting glasses

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Lee High School theater students surprised their choir teacher with color-correcting glasses.
Tyler Henderson is the choir director at Lee High School in Huntsville. He and his students just recently put on the show, Joseph and the Technicolored Dream Coat.
Growing up, Henderson knew he couldn’t see certain colors, but he just thought that was normal.
“It’s one of those things that until you’re really tested for it, you don’t really know that...you’re not super aware that it’s there," Henderson says.
The play Henderson and his students put on was all about color, and when his students found out he couldn’t see all colors they wanted to change that.
“Mr. Henderson is not the type of person to talk about his personal life or whatever. So the way that we noticed was just identifying colors and him having trouble,” Daniel Farr, a student at Lee High School said.
Farr and the rest of the choir group came together and decided to buy Mr. Henderson color-correcting glasses.
"I was really really overwhelmed, I couldn't really hold it in and I just tried to. The only thing that I tried to say to as many of them as possible was
that i love them and how grateful I was," Henderson said.
As grateful as Henderson says he was. His students tell WAFF 48 News they’re even more grateful for him.
“To me, that we were able to do this, it meant so much because he does so much for us and I just can’t explain it,” Kylie Henderson, a student at Lee High School said.
Tyler Henderson said the best thing about the glasses was being able to see the fall leaves on the trees.
“For about six or eight after I got the glasses, I had trouble putting them on without getting teared up because it’s just such a, partially because of the experience of it. Partially because of the experience and partially you suddenly have this level of awareness of the world around you that you didn’t have before," Henderson said.
