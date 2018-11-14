Montgomery scam artist suspects sought by police

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are hoping the public will identify two scam artist suspects still wanted months after their photos were released. Law enforcement fears they are “most likely gearing up for the holiday season.”
The suspects, a man and woman, are wanted for first-degree theft of property. The victim was an 88-year-old woman whom investigators said was flim-flamed out of her money.
The scheme worked, according to investigators, with the female suspect approaching the victim with a claim she’d found a bag of money. Through an elaborate series of events, the victim was convinced to withdraw a large sum of cash from her own bank account. The male suspect then escorted the victim to her bank where she withdrew her money, which was later stolen by the suspects.
If you can identify or know the location of these subjects, please immediately call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Tips could lead to a cash reward.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.