Police: Dothan man charged after beating stepson

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - A Dothan man faces child abuse charges after police say he beat his stepson.
Police say Gragregous McNair spanked the 6-year-old with a belt causing bruises and welts on his arms, shoulders, back, and behind. They were alerted by Dothan City Schools after the injuries were seen on the child.
McNair is charged with torture and willful abuse of a child. Police said there is a difference between discipline and abuse.
He is being held on a $5,000 bond.
