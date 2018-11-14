Storm debris piles growing in Houston County after Hurricane Michael

HOUSTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Crews have been working to clear debris in the Wiregrass since Hurricane Michael hit a little over a month ago.
Crews estimate they have gathered 35,000 to 40,000 cubic yards of debris. They will continue collections over the next few weeks and are asking people to make sure their debris is on the curb.
Aerial photos show the growing storm debris piles in Houston County. Crews hope to have it all cleaned up by the end of the year.
"And I know people are getting more impatient about it, but this is 500 miles of roads that we maintain and 500 miles that we're having to clean up," said Houston County Public Works Director Charles Metzger. "It was a major event through the entire city and we've just got to - people have got to be patient."
Public Works says they are cutting off pick up for materials that don’t typically meet their ordinance at the end of the year. They will also stop picking up from businesses and churches after the end of the year.
