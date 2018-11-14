Sunshi...just kidding. More rain.

This is getting ridiculous! Rain continues early on our Wednesday as the overall pattern has not changed. We’ll deal with temperatures in the upper 40s through lower 50s through much of the day with widespread showers persisting. It’s a remarkable setup that will make this the 3rd straight day of nearly constant rain. As you go to sleep tonight, clearing skies will slowly develop across west Alabama as the rain shield pushes eastward. That will result in temperature near freezing west of I-65, and Freeze Warnings are in effect for Thursday morning. Skies will clear everywhere through the day Thursday with highs in the 40s. By Friday morning, many more areas will deal with freezing conditions with lows closer to 30 degrees. Friday is sunny and warmer and our weekend looks beautiful with sunshine and highs climbing into the 60s.