Thompson QB Taulia Tagovailoa reconfirms his commitment to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Thompson quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa reconfirms his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide after taking an official visit to LSU two weeks ago. “Everything is the same right now. Coach O, I had fun over there, but I feel like Alabama is still the place for me right now and if there is any change, that’s something me and my family have to talk about,” the senior quarterback said Tuesday afternoon.