Tonya Terry’s November Book Bunch choice an emotional read

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Tonya Terry has selected her November Book Bunch choice, and she says it’s a book that will reach in and grab your heart.
It’s titled “One More Day: A powerful true story of suicide, loss, and a woman’s newfound faith.” It’s by author Kym Klass and she tells a very personal, very provocative story.
In a few weeks, Tonya and Kym will sit down for a discussion of the book.
You can find the book, “One More Day” by Kym Klass on Amazon.
