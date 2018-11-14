Tonya Terry’s November Book Bunch choice an emotional read

Tonya Terry has selected her November Book Bunch choice, and she says it’s a book that will reach in and grab your heart.
By Tonya Terry | November 14, 2018 at 9:24 AM CST - Updated November 14 at 9:24 AM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Tonya Terry has selected her November Book Bunch choice, and she says it’s a book that will reach in and grab your heart.

It’s titled “One More Day: A powerful true story of suicide, loss, and a woman’s newfound faith.” It’s by author Kym Klass and she tells a very personal, very provocative story.

In a few weeks, Tonya and Kym will sit down for a discussion of the book.

You can find the book, “One More Day” by Kym Klass on Amazon.

