Vehicle overturned on I-65 SB to I-85 NB interchange ramp; lanes shut down

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Interstate 65 Southbound to Interstate 85 Northbound interchange ramp is shut down after a vehicle overturned.
According to MPD Captain Regina Duckett, there is a vehicle overturned in the curve of the ramp and it will be closed while the vehicle is removed. Any injuries are minor.
Alabama Department of Transportation video shows the vehicle. Traffic appears to being diverted off the interstate at the Day Street exit.
Motorists should use caution.
