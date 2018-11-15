Agape Executive Director Jimmy Dobbs retires after 33 years

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - After more than three decades at the helm of Agape of Central Alabama, Executive Director Jimmy Dobbs has announced he’s retiring.
Agape was originally a small Montgomery-based foster care and adoption agency. Dobbs was hired to fill executive director’s roll back in 1985 and since that time, he’s helped expand services across the state to offices in Enterprise as well as Birmingham.
"I feel blessed to have shared in ministry with so many special people for so many years and to have witnessed all the amazing and incredible things God has done,” Dobbs said.
Jimmy’s leadership has impacted the lives of thousands of vulnerable children, the organization said, adding that he’s done an outstanding job in steering the ministry, calling him “a respected member of the Alabama child welfare community.”
“I am thankful for the support of the Agape Board of Directors and staff in making this a smooth transition, and I am confident this ministry will have an even greater impact on the world,” he added.
Dobbs plans to spend more time with his family, including his three grand kids and "finishing projects around our home and traveling with my wife, Judy.”
Steve Duer, who currently serves as Agape’s Director of Community Relations, will fill the executive director roll starting on Jan. 1.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.