Alabama’s youngest county commissioner takes his seat

GENEVA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The youngest county commissioner in Alabama officially started work Wednesday. Weston Spivey, 18, was recently elected to serve as a county commissioner in Geneva County.
WSFA 12 News had reached out to the Association of County Commissions in Alabama. They don’t keep track of age records for commissioners, but because the minimum age to run is 18 years old, they said he is the youngest they know about.
Spivey beat incumbent Bryan Hatton by a slim margin. With 80 percent of precincts reporting, only 74 votes separated the two.
Wednesday morning he was sworn in with family and friends watching. Then, he headed to his first commission meeting as a new commissioner. During the meeting, there was discussion about ongoing construction to build the new county jail and FEMA aid following Hurricane Michael.
“It’s an honor as a young guy to be able to sit at a table with a bunch of wise men and be a part of these projects” Spivey said of his first experience.
The 18-year-old, noticeably the youngest at the table, has years of business experience under his belt having worked with his family’s bison business. He also has an energy to get to work.
“It’s a great quality to be young and have this job, but I’m here to work. I’m young and that’s great. They say I’m one of the youngest or the youngest. That’s a cool title, but at the end of the day we’re here to work,” he said.
Spivey campaigned on growing the county and District 1′s economy, as well as improving infrastructure. Outgoing County Commission Chair Fred Hamic says he was excited to see Spivey make the decision to run and excited for what he will bring now that he’s elected.
“I was glad when he was elected, not disparaging toward the commissioner that got defeated," Hamic explained. "I just thought he had some good ideas. He’s a business man and he’s young and that’s what everybody wants.”
