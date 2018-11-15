Editorial: Angel Tree 2018

I kindly ask that if you can help, stop by any angel tree around the area at the locations shown on the screen and choose an angel( Newks, Alabama Department of Public Safety, Walmart, Atlanta Highway, Walmart in Millbrook, and Eastdale Mall) I ask that you do your best to fill the child’s wish list, place the unwrapped items in a big bag, attach the angel card with the child’s name to the outside of the bag and bring the bag back to the angel tree you got your angel from.