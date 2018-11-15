Editorial: Angel Tree 2018

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It is that time of year again when the Salvation Army sets up Angel Tree’s all around our area. For those who don’t know the trees are adorned with paper angels. Each angel represents a child in our community who we and the Salvation Army would like to help have a wonderful Christmas.
Each angel provides information about a young boy or girl, their age and the items they would really like to receive for Christmas.
WSFA 12 News has worked with the Salvation Army over the years and our employees have done their part to bring holiday cheer to these less fortunate children.
As we have learned over the years, and certainly this year, our viewers are extremely kind and generous.
I kindly ask that if you can help, stop by any angel tree around the area at the locations shown on the screen and choose an angel( Newks, Alabama Department of Public Safety, Walmart, Atlanta Highway, Walmart in Millbrook, and Eastdale Mall) I ask that you do your best to fill the child’s wish list, place the unwrapped items in a big bag, attach the angel card with the child’s name to the outside of the bag and bring the bag back to the angel tree you got your angel from.
Sadly, the angels that are not chosen may go without this year so let’s all do our part to prevent that from happening.
The deadline to have the gifts purchased and back at the trees is Dec. 12. Please do what you can to make these angels have a very Merry Christmas.
On behalf of all of us at WSFA 12 News and the Salvation Army, thank you in advance for your generosity.
