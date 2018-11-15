Families of the Year: The Jimmersons

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Some teens cringe at the thought of spending time with their parents. They may think it’s not cool. But the Jimmerson teens feel otherwise.
Their family was nominated as one of 2018′s families of the year through the Family Guidance Center of Alabama. And, spending time with their parents is just fine with them.
The pictures on the walls of their home capture a happy family, one that loves to hang out together. Whether it’s at church, a movie or riding their bikes, it’s pretty cool to 16-year-old Olivia and 13-year-old Ken.
“They’re fun and they keep us on track with a lot of things in life and they are just there for us," Olivia said.
“We do, do a bunch of church things together, which lets us interact a lot, and we also just hang out and have fun together" Ken Jr. added.
Ken and Michelle Jimmerson are also grandparents. Ken’s adopted daughter from a previous marriage, Shaquina, has two children. There’s 3-year-old Miles and 4-month-old Saige, more joy for this loving family.
“We use to go to the beach every year for our anniversary, but we always took the kids. They’re part of our family," Michelle said.
With one daughter living in Georgia and two teens at home, the Jimmersons feel it’s important to keep the lines of communication open. When a close friend of their daughter committed suicide, they immediately seized the moment to talk.
“I just think about the things going on tragic deaths of teenagers and we try to explain to them in spite of all things going on you don’t have to go down that road," said Ken. "So, if you’re feeling depressed or down come talk to us,” Ken said.
Tough talk about everyday issues. It’s what keeps a family running smoothly. Just ask the Jimmersons.
They’ll be among each family honored during a ceremony at the Museum of Fine Arts in Montgomery Sunday.
