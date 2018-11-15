How and where to donate to the Coats for Comfort drive

WSFA 12 News is once again teaming up with Jim Massey's Cleaners, The Salvation Army and Henig Furs for the annual Coats for Comfort drive.
November 15, 2018 at 12:28 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 12:28 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is teaming up with Henig Furs, Jim Massey’s Cleaners and The Salvation Army for the annual Coats for Comfort drive.

We are asking our viewers to donate coats to The Salvation Army by dropping them off at the following locations between Nov. 19 and Dec. 21:

Jim Massey’s Cleaners will provide you with a 20 percent off coupon for each coat donated at their locations.

For every 12 coats donated, Henig Furs will donate a new coat to the drive.

