How and where to donate to the Coats for Comfort drive

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is teaming up with Henig Furs, Jim Massey’s Cleaners and The Salvation Army for the annual Coats for Comfort drive.
We are asking our viewers to donate coats to The Salvation Army by dropping them off at the following locations between Nov. 19 and Dec. 21:
- WSFA 12 News - 12 E. Delano Ave., Montgomery, AL, 36105
- Jim Massey’s Cleaners - Locations
- Henig Furs - 4135 Carmichael Road, Montgomery, AL, 36106
- The Salvation Army - 900 Maxwell Blvd., Montgomery, AL 36104
Jim Massey’s Cleaners will provide you with a 20 percent off coupon for each coat donated at their locations.
For every 12 coats donated, Henig Furs will donate a new coat to the drive.
