’It was a tragic event’: Survivor describes deadly bus crash in Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WAFF) - A bus packed mostly with senior citizens from Huntsville flipped on a snowy road in DeSota County Mississippi, sending luggage and bodies flying. Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to open the roof to get to victims.
Two women from Huntsville died in the wreck. Forty-four other people were injured.
Many of the victims were taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital DeSoto in Southaven, Mississippi. Officials say two were still in critical condition Wednesday night and were rushed to Region One Trauma Center in Memphis. They said 18 people in noncritical condition were taken to Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, with seven others transported to Baptist-Memorial Hospital in Collierville.
That leaves 17 people treated at Baptist Memorial for non-life-threatening injuries. One of them spoke WAFF 48 News as she left the hospital. Veronica Love said this was the most terrifying experience of her life.
“We was rushing on the bus and all of the sudden the bus starts swerving and it spun around two times, hit the rail and then flipped over,” said Love.
She said this bus trip to the casino in Tunica is a day trip she often takes with her family and friends. She said what started out as a day of fun and laughter soon turned into her worst nightmare.
“Scary. I was scared. I’m watching the bus spin once, and the second spin, it starts picking up speed and what could you do?" she said.
Love said she went into complete shock after the bus flipped. She said all she can remember is first responders trying to get people off the bus.
“They started cutting the bus open and started helping pull the rest of the people off,” said Love. Love said she and 17 other passengers were rushed to DeSoto Baptist Hospital. She said many people on the bus like her suffered injuries, including a broken arms, shoulders and ribs.
“Some people worse than me and some people better than me,” she said. “It was tragic event.”
If you want to know whether your loved one was on the bus bound for Tunica and which hospital they were sent to, call the Mississippi Highway Patrol at 662-563-6400.
