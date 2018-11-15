LifeSouth looking for cord blood donors

“Cord blood can go to treat over 80 different diseases," Paul said. "Most of them are different types of cancers like leukemia and lymphoma and also breast cancer. But it also goes to treat sickle cell, osteoporosis. They are doing studies now where it can treat Alzheimer’s and stroke patients. They find that it helps them recover so they live without any disabilities. All of our cords go in the Be the Match registry, which is the same as the bone marrow registry, and its global so a cord that they donate here in Alabama can go to save anybody, anywhere.”