LifeSouth looking for cord blood donors

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Nov. 15 is World Cord Blood Day and LifeSouth is working to raise awareness about this life-saving form of donation.
“We have pamphlets and posters out and patient stories at all of our doctors offices encouraging moms to donate and ask questions if they have any,” Cord Blood Collection Specialist, Amanda Paul, explained of the education effort.
Right now, officials say that they are not receiving the donation that they would normally receive during this time of year, but they are hoping that with more education the public will donate.
“Cord blood can go to treat over 80 different diseases," Paul said. "Most of them are different types of cancers like leukemia and lymphoma and also breast cancer. But it also goes to treat sickle cell, osteoporosis. They are doing studies now where it can treat Alzheimer’s and stroke patients. They find that it helps them recover so they live without any disabilities. All of our cords go in the Be the Match registry, which is the same as the bone marrow registry, and its global so a cord that they donate here in Alabama can go to save anybody, anywhere.”
Life South officials say that it’s a painless process for both mom and baby and anything that isn’t donated is wasted by being thrown in the trash.
“The only thing that we do is when they start the IV for the mom at the hospital, they’ll draw some more tubes and that’s what we use for testing. We don’t do anything with the baby,” Paul said. “Usually, people don’t even know that they’re collecting the cord. What we are doing is not hurting anybody, its not costing any money, its literally just being thrown away if you don’t donate it.”
Officials say that while all donations are important, they are especially looking for donations from minorities.
Local mothers delivering at Baptist Medical Center South, Baptist Medical Center East, Jackson Hospital, East Alabama Medical Center, have the option to donate their umbilical cord blood to LifeSouth.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.