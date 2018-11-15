Man on trial for killing girlfriend's abusive Missouri mom

It's the latest twist in a bizarre case that was the subject of the 2017 HBO documentary "Mommy Dead and Dearest." Friends and attorneys say Clauddine Blanchard had essentially kept her daughter prisoner in their home, which was provided by Habitat for Humanity. Blanchard for years forced her daughter to use a wheelchair and to undergo unnecessary medical tests. Gypsy Blanchard had had little formal schooling, according to investigators, and friends believed she was severely ill and developmentally delayed. It turned out, she was perfectly healthy.