Marshall Co. sheriff’s officials say they’ll pay $22K for toilet paper after Commission rejects payment

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Sheriff’s officials in Marshall County now say they will be paying the tab for a $22,000 purchase of toilet paper.
This after the County Commission rejected the payment Wednesday morning.
“Do I have a motion to approve this payment request? I have no motion,” said Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson.
After failing to get a motion, the Marshall County Commission rejected payment for both invoices totaling around 15-thousand dollars in overages in the purchase of toilet paper.
The purchases happened in August.
Officials said the sheriff’s office normally uses 160 cases of toilet paper a year but ordered 500 cases.
The county's attorney said the problem was the purchase was never made with a purchase order.
“This basically represents purchasing gone rogue. I hate to say that but that’s what we’re dealing with. We’re operating outside of our defined procedures,” said Marshall County Commission attorney Clint Maze.
But by not paying, Maze advised the commission there could be a drawback if the commission didn't pay.
“Legally you’re not required. They can’t sue you for it but do bear in mind this is a needed vendor in the future,” said Maze.
Incoming Sheriff Phil Sims was in the audience. He felt the commission made the right fiscal decision not to pay for it. He's just concerned what shape the sheriff's office budget will look like when he takes office in two more months.
“During the election the people of Marshall County wanted change. Obviously, they wanted change for a reason and this is part of the reason,” said Marshall County Sheriff-elect Phil Sims.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.