Mother of Selma homicide victim calls for justice

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - The family of a victim in a weekend Selma homicide is speaking out just days after a suspect was been arrested and charged.
Elizabeth Brown is experiencing a mother’s worst nightmare.
“They took my child’s life which and they should not have did,” said Elizabeth Brown.
Brown says her son 42-year-old Ricky Sanders was a hardworking construction worker, painter and truck driver who had a heart to serve.
“He was always helping people and going out of his way for people,” said Brown.
According to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, Sanders’ body was found around 8 a.m. Friday on Lamar Avenue.
District Attorney Michael Jackson says it appears the two were arguing before a tire lug wrench was used to kill the man. Jackson said authorities previously thought a brick was used.
“This has been a tough situation for the family. They lost their loved one in a gruesome way. Totally unnecessary. This is just a tragic situation," Jackson said.
According to Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier, Harris has previously served time for a conviction in a different murder case. Harris is being held at the Dallas County Jail on a $1 million bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 4.
The family says Sanders' funeral will be held on Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. at the Miller Funeral Home in Selma.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.