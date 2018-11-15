Rain leaves, cold arrives

After 3 straight days of nonstop rain, we’re finally drying out. Leftover showers are still showing up on radar across far east Alabama, but even those will quickly move east out of the area. Clouds will be stubborn early, but gradual clearing is expected into the afternoon. The big story today will be the cold. Temperatures at or below freezing are likely across areas west of I-65. Highs into the afternoon won’t get out of the middle 40s, offering an unusually cold afternoon for this time of year. With widespread clear skies tonight, temperatures will fall below freezing across most if not all of central Alabama. Sunshine tomorrow allows temperatures to climb well into the 50s and we’re destined for the 60s over what should be a beautiful weekend.