3rd man arrested in Troy home burglary in July

TROY, AL (WSFA) - Another man has been arrested in connection with a home burglary in July.
According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, Darrious Lemodis Davis, 26, of Union Springs was arrested on two outstanding warrants for first degree burglary and first degree robbery. Police identified him as a participant in a home burglary in the 200 block of John M. Long Drive.
On July 13, two men, armed with handguns, entered the home and took electronics and the victim's wallet. The victim was not harmed.
Jamarious Cachief Jones, 20, of Troy, was arrested on Aug. 13, and Frank Miller Freeman III, 27, of Brundidge was arrested on Oct. 3. They were both charged with first degree robbery and first degree burglary.
Davis was processed through the Troy City Jail and then transported to the Pike County Jail. Bond was set at $60,000.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.