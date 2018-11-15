Red Door Theatre in Union Springs celebrates 15 years

UNION SPRINGS, AL (WSFA) - The Red Door Theatre in Union Springs is celebrating a major milestone.
The Bullock County Tourism Council held its annual meeting Wednesday and celebrated the theatre’s 15-year anniversary.
More than 75 people attended the ceremony. In 15 years the Red Door Theatre has produced 49 plays. “Honky Tonk Angels Holiday Spectacular” is the next show coming up.
That play will run from Nov. 29 through Dec. 2.
Congratulations to all who’ve made the theatre a success through the years!
