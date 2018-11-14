Sen. Doug Jones confirms 2020 run

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-Alabama) announced Wednesday he is running for re-election to his Senate seat in 2020.
Jones won the December 2017 special election to the seat vacated by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions i over former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in a surprise
He is the first Democrat to serve as a Senator from Alabama since Howell Heflin.
As of September 30, Jones had $2,167,365 on hand in his campaign accounts.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.