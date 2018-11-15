Senate confirms Kansas bank regulator Bowman for Fed board

FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, the seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System is displayed in the ground at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington. The Senate has confirmed Michelle Bowman, a Kansas banking regulator, as a member of the Federal Reserve board, approving another nominee of President Donald Trump's to the seven-member board. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (Andrew Harnik)