Troy set for Sun Belt Conference match with Texas State

TROY, AL (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans enter their Saturday showdown with Texas State with a lot more than just a win on Senior Day on the line.
With Troy’s play the last three seasons, the team’s put itself in position to contend for a conference championship each of those years.
Finishing 10-3 two years ago, the Trojans saw their first AP Top 25 ranking as a D-I school, and then surpasses those limits last season, by claiming a portion of the Sun Belt Conference title, it’s first conference title since 2010. In the 2017 season, the Trojans also set a new school mark for wins in a season as a D-I school, surpassing the 2016 season of 10 wins with 11.
And now this year, Troy could very well find itself setting school records again.
As it stands, the Trojans sit atop the East division of the Sun Belt Conference with an 8-2 overall record and 6-0 in Sun Belt play. This past weekend the Trojans slayed fellow giant Georgia Southern 35-21.
Now the Trojans turn their heads to incoming opponent Texas State who look to invade Veterans Memorial Stadium and upset the Trojans in a very big way.
It would be an upset of epic proportion as the Bobcats currently sit at 3-7 on the season and just 1-5 in the Sun Belt Conference. Their numbers on the road aren’t great, and the numbers they allow are nothing to be proud of either.
In five road games this season, Texas State allows on average 30.4 points per game and a total of 375 yard per game on the road. Against a rushing attack in the Trojans who rank towards the top in the conference, Texas State will need to make some adjustments as they allow a whopping 185.8 yards per game on the ground in opposing stadiums.
The Trojans on the other hand seem to have the upper hand in all offensive categories. At home, Neal Brown’s high-powered offense comes in averaging 37.4 points per game in Veterans Memorial Stadium and hasn’t lost since its season-opener to Boise State.
The Troy rushing attack averages 229.6 yards per game at home with the high point coming at 340 rushing yards against Georgia State on Oct. 4.
So with all the numbers tipping in favor of the Trojans, why is head coach Neal Brown still unsure of a guaranteed win Saturday?
“We lost to a Liberty team that we probably shouldn’t have,” he said.
If there were to be any blemish upon a Troy season that does end in a trip to the Sun Belt Conference title game or winning it, it’s the Oct. 13 Liberty game in which Troy lost 22-16. It was Sawyer Smith’s first start as Troy’s quarterback and Troy’s first game without starting quarterback Kaleb Barker who is lost for the season due to an ACL injury.
That’s the one question mark on a great season, and coach Brown isn’t guaranteeing a win for that single reason, if nothing else.
And still, Troy controls their own destiny. Brown’s made the comparison to Troy’s final four games of the regular season to boxing matches.
So far, the first two rounds have gone to Troy.
“We’re in the third round of this heavyweight fight we’ve been in here in the month of November,” Brown said.
He said not only are they in “survive and advance” mode, but Brown said his Trojans are also playing to prove that they’re not pretenders.
It starts with Texas State Saturday, and the Trojans have a pretty good corps of guys leading them.
B.J. Smith is arguably at the forefront of the corps. He leads the Sun Belt Conference with 12 touchdowns and is averaging 94.6 yard per game rushing. He’s 54 yards shy of becoming the 10th Trojan rusher to reach 1,000 yards in a season and against a Texas State rushing defense that struggles, Smith should very well accomplish that feat.
At the receiving position, the Trojans possess possibly the best receiver in the conference in the form of Damion Willis. Willis - a well-known ball magnet - catches anything thrown in his direction and leads the conference with eight receiving touchdowns. Willis sits at fifth in total receptions at 43, and leads the league with 775 receiving yards.
The Trojan defense touts a strong front seven group capable of getting after the quarterback. The challenge Saturday lies in stopping dual-threat quarterback Willie Jones III for the Bobcats.
Jones leads the Bobcats in passing yards and rushing yards. He’s a certified threat with his legs as he has over 400 rushing yards on the season.
While Troy has racked up 25 sacks in conference play, they’ll need to do just as much containing Saturday to give the secondary a chance to make plays on the Texas State receivers.
All-in-all, it won’t be easy, but should Troy advance past Texas State on Senior Day, its next game - the season finale against App State - will be for all the marbles in the East Division.
Troy and Texas State are set to kick things off at 2:30 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Stadium.
