Troy student charged in hit-and-run that injured fellow student

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A 21-year-old Troy University student has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a fellow student.
Michael Alfonzo McKenney II, of Montgomery, turned himself in to the Troy Police Department Tuesday. He’s charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury, which is a felony.
Troy police say McKenney was driving a white 2010 Mercury SUV that hit a 22-year-old Troy student early on the morning of Nov. 2.
The victim’s injuries were serious but not life threatening, police say.
The accident happened on Park Street at the intersection of University Avenue, which is near campus.
