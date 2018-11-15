Former State Trooper dead after shooting west Alabama DA Greg Griggers

DEMOPOLIS, AL (WBRC) - A former Alabama State Trooper was shot dead by police after officials say he shot west Alabama District Attorney Greg Griggers in the face Thursday afternoon.
The former state trooper is identified as Steve Smith. He was shot and killed by a Demopolis police officer after the incident between Smith and Griggers.
Griggers was treated for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. He is the District Attorney in charge of Marengo, Greene, and Sumter counties.
The incident happened near a school in Demopolis close to Griggers' office. The school was placed on a lockdown during and after the incident.
No word yet from authorities about a motive or what may have prompted the shooting. We’ll continue to update this developing story as new information is available.
