World Prematurity Day raises awareness, education about babies born too soon

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Saturday is World Prematurity Awareness Day. The March of Dimes annual report on pre-term births gave Alabama an F, again. Alabama’s pre-term birth rate is at 12 percent for 2017. That’s unchanged from the year before.
In Alabama, it found race and where you live were the greatest determining factors for babies facing a higher risk of preterm birth. The study found the preterm birth rate among African American women is 51 percent higher than the rate among all other women. And location is important - while Shelby County received a C grade, Jefferson, Montgomery, Madison, Mobile, and Tuscaloosa counties all received an F.
The Gift of Life foundation is teaming up with Baptist Hospitals Thursday to improve those grades. It’s setting up tables in the hospital lobbies, starting at 7 a.m. to help raise awareness and education about premature births and the risk factors.
The March of Dimes report grades every state individually, and the country as a whole. More than 380,000 babies are born too soon in the United States every year.
