Traffic delayed while crews sand icy overpasses on I-65, N. Blvd.

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Traffic will be delayed while crews work to sand icy overpasses on Interstate 65 and the Northern Blvd.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, crews are sanding N. Blvd. and I-65 at the river bridge. Westbound lanes of N. Blvd. from Louisville Street to I-65 NB were shut down due to crashes and icing.
There is a minor crash on I-65 SB at the Clay Street exit, MPD advises.
Motorists are encouraged to slow down when approaching overpasses this morning until the temperatures rise.
