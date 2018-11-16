Angel Tree: How to help provide Christmas gifts for a child this year

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program is underway.
The program provides new clothing or toys for children of needy families. Each Angel Tree is decorated with numbered paper angels with the name, age and gender.
Members of the community can remove one or more tags from an Angel Tree and purchase age-appropriate gifts for the child described on the tag.
You can choose an Angel from the following locations:
- Newk’s Eatery (7880 Vaughn Road in Montgomery
- The Alabama Department of Public Safety
- Walmart on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery
- Walmart in Millbrook
- Eastdale Mall (starting on Black Friday)
Place the unwrapped items in a big bag, attach the angel card with the child’s name to the outside of the bag and bring the bag back to the Angel Tree you got your angel from or The Salvation Army office at 900 Maxwell Blvd. in Montgomery. The gifts should be dropped off by Dec. 12.
