Bear, Gov. Ivey’s beloved Chow mix, has died

Gov. Kay Ivey and her dog, Bear, during a recent campaign advertisement. Bear died Friday after health issues, her office said.
By WSFA Staff | November 16, 2018 at 5:45 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 5:47 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says her beloved Chow mix, Bear - the state’s “First Dog” - has died after ongoing health issues.

Ivey adopted Bear in 2005 from a local vet after he was hit by a vehicle.

“Bear was beloved by the entire Governor’s Staff and especially those who work at the Governor’s Mansion," the governor’s office said. “School children would many times get a glimpse of Bear during tours of the home. He brought a bright spirit to the mansion.”

Alabama residents got a firsthand look at Bear during the recent gubernatorial elections when he was featured in a campaign commercial with the governor.

Governor Ivey thanked employees at Montgomery Veterinary Associates “who gave Bear excellent care and comfort in his final days,” and said anyone looking to honor him should please volunteer or donate at their local humane society.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and her dog, Bear. (Alabama Governor's Office, Jamie)

