David Faulkner resigns as Enterprise football coach

ENTERPRISE, AL (WSFA) - The Enterprise Wildcats will have a new head football coach come next fall. David Faulkner stepped down as the head coach Friday.
The news comes in a release sent from Enterprise High School Principal Brent Harrison.
Faulkner resigns after a season in which the Wildcats lost eight straight after winning the first two games of the season. Enterprise finished 2-8, and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season.
Faulkner’s best run with Enterprise came in the 2016 campaign where he led the Wildcats to the playoffs and a 10-2 record. He was also named the 7A Coach of the Year that season as well.
He took over the program in 2011 and in seven years, compiled a 38-38 record.
