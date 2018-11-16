David Faulkner resigns as Enterprise football coach

David Faulkner resigned as Enterprise High School's head football coach Friday, the school announced.
By Jahmal Kennedy and Justin McNelley | November 16, 2018 at 4:01 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 4:01 PM

ENTERPRISE, AL (WSFA) - The Enterprise Wildcats will have a new head football coach come next fall. David Faulkner stepped down as the head coach Friday.

The news comes in a release sent from Enterprise High School Principal Brent Harrison.

Faulkner resigns after a season in which the Wildcats lost eight straight after winning the first two games of the season. Enterprise finished 2-8, and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Faulkner’s best run with Enterprise came in the 2016 campaign where he led the Wildcats to the playoffs and a 10-2 record. He was also named the 7A Coach of the Year that season as well.

He took over the program in 2011 and in seven years, compiled a 38-38 record.

