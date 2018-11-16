2 dead, including infant, in traffic accident; Hwy 280 shut down between Merkel Mountain and Old Sylacauga Hwy

SYLACAUGA, AL (WBRC) - Two people are dead and all lanes of Highway 280 are closed due to an accident between Merkel Mountain and Old Sylacauga Highway.
Sylacauga Fire says a truck transporting hazardous materials overturned. Evacuations were ordered for the immediate vicinity of the incident, but no further evacuations will be necessary.
Sylacauga police confirm two people were killed. One was an infant.
Emergency crews are expected to be on scene for several hours.
