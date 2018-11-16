Elba’s Singletary sets AHSAA record

ELBA, AL (WSFA) - When it comes to Elba senior Richmon Singletary, he has a hard time finding words to describe him, but his teammates and coaches find the words pretty quickly.
“Competitive,” said offensive lineman Omarion Terry.
“Relentless,” said head coach Pate Harrison.
Singletary’s competitive and relentless demeanor has the Tigers in the second round of the AHSAA playoffs and still searching for a state title.
When it comes to words, Singletary let’s his play do his talking.
“He is one that is going to give it his all,” said fellow senior Alex Wright. “He’s going to be the first one to come and the last one to leave.”
Singletary is a dual threat player for the Tigers on both offense and defense.
His specialty though, pun intended, is on special teams.
Through the 2018 season Singletary has returned 11 kicks, but six have gone for touchdowns, an AHSAA single-season record.
“I take advantage of the opportunities that I have,” said Singletary. “When they do kick it to me, they know hopefully not to kick it to me again.”
“He has the vision,” said Harrison. “We work on ways to get him the ball and the rest of it he does.”
On his 11 returns, Singletary has tallied 694 yards, but the ever humble Singletary is quick to share the praise.
“My teammates make me look good,” said Singletary. “It’s not just me. They create holes. Even though I’m the one getting the credit, they are the ones doing most of the work.”
Singletary will look to add to his state record this Friday when the Tigers take on the Linden Patriots.
