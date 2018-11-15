Eufaula Police Dept. warning of text, email scam

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) - The Eufaula Police Department is warning the public of a text and email scam.
The messages are regarding a BBVA ‘Compas’ account which is a misspelling of the banking company, BBVA Compass.
The message includes a number for you to call. Once the number is called, an automated message asks you to enter your card number.
The police department advises to never give your private information to anyone who solicits information from you first. Police say to contact your financial institution in person if possible, to check the validity of any message you receive.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.