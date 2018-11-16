Food for Thought 11/15

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
HIGH SCORES
Jimmy John’s (130 Commerce St.): 100
AUM GYM Snack Bar (7031 Senators Dr.): 100
Food Zone Praise Cafe (3833 S. Court St.): 100
Tropical Smoothie Cafe (7248 Halcyon Park Dr.): 99
O Taste and See Cookies (1935 Mulberry St.): 99
Cahawba House (31 S. Court St.): 99
Vintage Year (405 Cloverdale Rd.): 99
Gigi’s Fabulous Foods (2029 E. Second St.): 99
Hamburger King (547 S. Decatur St.): 99
Player’s Sport Pub (537 N. Eastern Blvd.): 99
LOW SCORES
King Buffet (2727 Bell Rd.): 81
Priority Items: Chicken on buffet at improper temperature; Foods in cooler at improper temperature; Hand sink blocked from use
Narrow Lane Corner Store (6601 Narrow Lane Rd.): 84
Priority Items: Wings in warmer at improper temperature; Food items improperly stored with oil, kerosene
Miyako Japanese Steak & Sushi Bar (8173 Vaughn Rd.): 86
Priority Items: Rice and eggs at improper temperature; Dishes not properly cleaned/sanitized
Full Moon Bar-B-Que (7660 Eastchase Pkwy.): 87
Priority Item: Dented cans stored with non-dented cans
