Food for Thought 11/15

Food For Thought (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Mark Bullock | November 15, 2018 at 9:58 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 10:18 PM

Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

HIGH SCORES

Jimmy John’s (130 Commerce St.): 100

AUM GYM Snack Bar (7031 Senators Dr.): 100

Food Zone Praise Cafe (3833 S. Court St.): 100

Tropical Smoothie Cafe (7248 Halcyon Park Dr.): 99

O Taste and See Cookies (1935 Mulberry St.): 99

Cahawba House (31 S. Court St.): 99

Vintage Year (405 Cloverdale Rd.): 99

Gigi’s Fabulous Foods (2029 E. Second St.): 99

Hamburger King (547 S. Decatur St.): 99

Player’s Sport Pub (537 N. Eastern Blvd.): 99

LOW SCORES

King Buffet (2727 Bell Rd.): 81

Priority Items: Chicken on buffet at improper temperature; Foods in cooler at improper temperature; Hand sink blocked from use

Narrow Lane Corner Store (6601 Narrow Lane Rd.): 84

Priority Items: Wings in warmer at improper temperature; Food items improperly stored with oil, kerosene

Miyako Japanese Steak & Sushi Bar (8173 Vaughn Rd.): 86

Priority Items: Rice and eggs at improper temperature; Dishes not properly cleaned/sanitized

Full Moon Bar-B-Que (7660 Eastchase Pkwy.): 87

Priority Item: Dented cans stored with non-dented cans

