A Frosty Morning

Temperatures are at or below the freezing mark across the entire region this morning. Leftover moisture from our wet workweek will help aid in the development of widespread frost. If your vehicle is parked outside, be prepared to have to de-ice the windshield. We expect a full day of sunshine as temperatures warm into the middle and upper 50s. While above freezing, patchy frost will develop again overnight into early Saturday morning. Our weekend looks lovely and uneventful. Continued sunshine will warm temps into the middle and upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday. A quiet pattern allows for more sunshine into the start of next week and it now appears dry sunshine will run all the way to Thanksgiving Thursday.