Health care, energy companies power US stock market higher

Troubled California power provider PG&E surged 37.5 percent to $24.40 after the president of the utility's state regulator said it was essential for a power company to have the financial strength to operate safely. The remark late Thursday by California Public Utilities Commission President Michael Picker appeared to reassure investors concerned the company may face a torrent of costs related to the devastating wildfire in Northern California. There's been speculation that PG&E's equipment may have set off the blaze, which started Nov. 8 and has killed at least 56 people.