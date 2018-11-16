Man identified in officer-involved shooting in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Hayneville Wednesday night has been identified, authorities confirm.
According to Joe Herman with the State Bureau of Investigation, officers responded to a residence on Braxton Drive to arrest George Crenshaw who had outstanding felony warrants for his arrest.
Crenshaw ran out of the house and into the woods. Someone called the officers to say Crenshaw was back in the house, Herman said.
According to Herman, two officers returned to serve warrants and encountered Crenshaw. Crenshaw came at them with an 8-10 inch kitchen knife in “very close proximity” in a small kitchen area, Herman said.
Herman said witnesses told investigators they heard the officers give multiple verbal commands to drop the knife. When Crenshaw continued to wield the knife and advance towards the officers they deployed a taser shot then fired a weapon. Herman declined to say which officer did which.
An investigation was requested by the Lowndes County District Attorney’s Office.
When the investigation is concluded it will be turned over to the district attorney’s office and presented to a grand jury.
**In an earlier version of this article, WSFA said Herman said the officers were places on leave. Herman wants to clarify that he never said the officers were on leave, but he said that decision would be left to the department’s policy/decision.**
