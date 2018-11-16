Mark your calendar for 12’s Day of Giving on Dec. 7

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The 2018 12′s Day of Giving is coming up on Dec. 7.
We are once again partnering with the Montgomery Area Food Bank, Christmas Clearinghouse and Toys for Tots for the drive.
The WSFA 12 News crew will be set up in front of the Walmart on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help collect monetary donations, new toys and non-perishable food items for these three organizations that serve the communities in our area.
