Montgomery police officer’s killer to stay on death row

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabama’s highest court rejected a bid Friday for judicial review, meaning the man convicted of killing an on-duty Montgomery police officer in 2006 will remain on the state’s death row.
This is the latest setback for Mario Woodward. The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld his conviction and sentence back in April.
Wooward was found guilty of capital murder in 2008, two years after Montgomery police officer Keith Houts pulled over the car he was driving as part of a routine traffic stop. Houts was shot multiple times as he approached the driver’s door. Woodward fled the scene but was later captured.
The jury in his trial voted 8-4 to impose a life sentence without the possibility of parole. In Alabama, law requires that 10 votes be made to sentence a defendant to death, but Circuit Judge Truman Hobbs used the state’s judicial override statute to flip the jury’s penalty to a death sentence.
In 2013, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Woodward’s case despite justices Sonia Sotomayor and Stephen Breyer’s believing the Court should have considered the case. Sotomayor’s dissent was sharply critical of the state’s former sentencing scheme.
In 2017, the Alabama Legislature passed a bill that ended judicial override.
