Montgomery police stepping up security around shopping centers for the holidays

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is positioning more officers around shopping centers during the busy holiday season.
The are looking out for your safety, but oficers say there are things you can do to make sure you are not a tempting target to thieves:
- Remain alert
- Keep your eyes off your phone
- Stay aware of your surroundings
- Keep gifts you’ve bought and your purse out of plain sight. Lock it all up in the trunk of your car.
- Police also suggest you park in a well lit area and lock your car
“Even if you’re stopping at the gas station to get gas, take the keys out, turn the car off, take the keys out, and lock that car! You could be amazed at how quickly somebody can jump in your car, especially if it’s running, and it is gone," said Major Tonya Thompson with MPD.
Police also advise you to shop during the day, but if you do go out at night, take a friend with you. If your children go shopping with you, make sure they know your name and number in case you get separated.
It's also a good time to make sure your home if safe and secure.
If you’re traveling for the holidays, police will check your home. You can schedule a home check at http://www.montgomeryal.gov/how-do-i/request/vacation-home-check.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.