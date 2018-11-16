Opening of Trash Panda store set for Saturday, season tickets to go on sale

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The Grand Opening celebration for the Rocket City Trash Pandas Emporium is set for Saturday.
The store will officially open at Bridge Street Town Center in Huntsville beginning at 9 a.m.
The “soft opening” for the store was held on Veterans Day and BallCorps says that despite the wet weather, nearly 300 garments were purchased on the first day.
The team is also announcing pricing and seating options for season tickets, beginning on Saturday. Each fan who makes a $250 per seat deposit on season tickets will be given a priority voucher to select their own seats at the new ballpark in December 2019.
All season tickets are a three-year commitment.
You can get more season ticket information by clicking here.
The Trash Panda Emporium will remain open through December 30 during the same hours as the other Bridge Street stores.
