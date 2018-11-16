South Alabama Airshow to be held Saturday in Andalusia

ANDALUSIA, AL (WSFA) - Get ready for the South Alabama Airshow in Andalusia on Saturday, featuring some of the world’s most entertaining airshow pilots and aerial performances.
Organizers have spent a lot of time pulling the show together for the public; the last airshow was in 2010. There will be live music, food, activities for children and some spectacular aerial performances.
The airshow will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the South Alabama Regional Airport, which is off Highway 84 between Andalusia and Opp. It will be free to the public.
